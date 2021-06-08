Fake video claiming cop vehicle stolen goes viral in Jangaon town

By Express News Service

JANGAON: After a fake video claiming a group of unidentified persons fled with a police interceptor vehicle in Jangaon town went viral on social media platforms, on Monday, the police have started hunting for those spreading the false news. According to sources, the video, which has been making the rounds on social media, claims that a group of people stole a police interceptor vehicle parked by the roadside and the vehicle was later traced on the National Highway near Manikyapuram village in Lingalaghanpur mandal.

According to police, the said interceptor vehicle was being used by the Armed Reserve police team for carrying out vehicle checks on National Highway-19, when the miscreants shot the video. The special drive was organised to trace empty trucks for bringing paddy to procurement centres.

In a bid to avoid the truck drivers from noticing the sleuths and thereby diverting their vehicles, the personnel parked it a bit away. It was at this time that some miscreants shot the video claiming an interceptor vehicle has gone missing and it was later traced on the NH near Manikyapur.