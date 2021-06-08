STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

GVK opens free Covid hospital for the poor

GVK EMRI has opened a free Covid-19 hospital with 50 beds at Kompally.

Published: 08th June 2021 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

covid facility

GVK EMRI has opened a free Covid-19 hospital with 50 beds at Kompally. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GVK EMRI has opened a free Covid-19 hospital with 50 beds at Kompally. The hospital has 30 beds with oxygens support and 10 with ICU facilities. The remainder are non-oxygen beds. 
The group has announced that these beds are meant for patients from the weaker sections of the society. They can avail this service by calling a dedicated helpline.

“The hospital became operational on Monday, and will be providing services exclusively to Covid-19 patients for the foreseeable future. GVK EMRI took up this initiative to serve the poor and vulnerable sections of the society. We are supplementing the efforts of Telangana government,” the group said.

The doctors and nurses employed at the Covid facility have been trained at NIMS for clinical management of virus patients. Patient-care assistants, house-keeping and security staff trained in infection prevention and control have also been assigned to the facility. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GVK EMRI Kompally COVID hospital COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp