GVK opens free Covid hospital for the poor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GVK EMRI has opened a free Covid-19 hospital with 50 beds at Kompally. The hospital has 30 beds with oxygens support and 10 with ICU facilities. The remainder are non-oxygen beds.

The group has announced that these beds are meant for patients from the weaker sections of the society. They can avail this service by calling a dedicated helpline.

“The hospital became operational on Monday, and will be providing services exclusively to Covid-19 patients for the foreseeable future. GVK EMRI took up this initiative to serve the poor and vulnerable sections of the society. We are supplementing the efforts of Telangana government,” the group said.

The doctors and nurses employed at the Covid facility have been trained at NIMS for clinical management of virus patients. Patient-care assistants, house-keeping and security staff trained in infection prevention and control have also been assigned to the facility.