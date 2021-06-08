Mahbubnagar man arrested for cyberstalking woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda Cybercrime wing, on Monday, arrested a cyber stalker from Mahbubnagar for harassing a woman, whom he befriended on Instagram. According to police, Thumu Bharath Kumar is addicted to watching porn movies online. However, when several websites were blocked by the Union Home Ministry, he installed VPN applications on his mobile phone and continued watching porn.

He started befriending women on Instagram and then would chat with them on Google Hangouts. After a few days of chatting on Google Hangouts, the accused collected the personal details of the victim in question and started blackmailing her by creating a fake profiles on social media platforms.

