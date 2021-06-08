STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant women, new mothers forced to hold saline bottles at Koti Maternity Hospital

 The services at a particular ward in the hospital were disrupted due to plumbing issues, and its patients were arbitrarily moved to other wards.

Published: 08th June 2021 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Patients who were discharged from Koti Maternity Hospital wait for transport to reach home. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Medical infrastructure issues continue to plague government hospitals in more ways than one. On Sunday, a group of pregnant women and new mothers were forced to hold their own saline bottles at Koti Maternity Hospital due to lack of IV stands. The services at a particular ward in the hospital were disrupted due to plumbing issues, and its patients were arbitrarily moved to other wards.

A patient at Koti Maternity
Hospital seen holding the
saline bottle 

“My wife was admitted in the ground-floor ward. However, some leakages cropped up and all the patients were moved to the top floor. This was a new ward, which was opened for the first time. It virtually had zero facilities. For an entire day, the patients were forced to hold the saline bottles because the staff had not procured enough stands,” informed an attendant.

When patient bystanders raised the issue, they were told that the hospital was short-staffed on Sundays. To make things worse, the washrooms in the ward had no water supply. Meanwhile, hospital authorities said that the situation was eventually resolved on Monday.

Telangana government hospitals Koti Maternity Hospital
