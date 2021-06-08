Ravinder Reddy busy garnering support of TRS workers

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Former minister Eatala Rajendar, former MLA E Ravinder Reddy and Tula Uma who resigned from TRS, will join BJP on June 13 or 14 in Delhi, in the presence of BJP National president JP Nadda and BJP State leaders.

Ravinder Reddy has held several meetings with his supporters in the last two days in Yellareddy town and the meetings continued on Monday also. He explained to them about the political developments taking place in the State and said that to continue his political career and serve people, he had decided to join the saffrom party.

His supporters assured him that they would follow his footsteps. However, several sarpanches sought some time to get out of TRS, as they have taken up several developmental works by spending money from their own pocket. They promised him that they would take a decision once the works get over. Ravinder Reddy will continue meeting his supporters on Tuesday. “I am seeking every supporter’s opinion before making a final decision,” he said. Later, he visited several families who have lost their kin to Covid-19.

MORE ACTIVISTS QUIT PINK PARTY IN SUPPORT OF EATALA



Karimanagar: After former minister Eatala Rajender ended his two-decade-long association with the pink party, the political atmosphere in Huzurabad constituency has heated up further. Both the TRS leaders and followers of Rajender have now set focus on strengthening their respective bases. On Monday, Veenavanka MPP Marumulla Komuraiaha and vice MPP Raishetti Latha, along with their followers, quit the TRS. Meanwhile, another group of leaders, from Kamalapur, met Rajender. On the other hand, Huzurabad Municipal Chairperson G Radhika flayed the former minister saying he didn’t ensure the development of the constituency