Teen killed in accident near Chief Minister’s Begumpet camp office

HYDERABAD: A teenager died in an accident near Chief Minister’s camp office in Begumpet on Sunday. The police said due to overloading, the victim Malim Yasier,18, lost control of the scooter and skidded on the road. Police have registered a case.

Yasier had gone to work at Fathenagar in the morning. At noon, he headed towards his home in Borabanda. He was also carrying some household articles on the scooter with him. When he was near CM’s camp office, he lost control of the scooter and skidded on the road and received severe injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead.