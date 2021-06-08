STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana extends lockdown till June 19 with relaxations

Presently the lockdown is being relaxed everyday from 6 Am to 1 PM and a grace period of one hour, up to 2 PM, for the people to reach homes.

Published: 08th June 2021

Lockdown

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Tuesday extended the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 by another 10 days with relaxations from 6 AM to 6 PM every day.

The present lockdown will end on June 9. Bordering areas such as Khammam, Nalgonda and Nagarjuna Sagar among others, will continue to have relaxation up to 2 PM only, given the intensity of the number of cases daily, an official release said.

"The state cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown in the Telangana for another ten days. The cabinet also decided to give relaxation from 6 am to 5 PM during the lockdown and give one-hour grace period till 6 PM for people to reach home," it said.

The cabinet instructed the police to enforce the lockdown rules strictly from 6 PM till 6 AM next day, it said.

Presently the lockdown is being relaxed everyday from 6 Am to 1 PM and a grace period of one hour, up to 2 PM, for the people to reach homes.

As on June 8, Telangana has over 24,000 active COVID-19 cases. The Cabinet also decided to immediately issue ration cards to nearly 4.50 lakh eligible people who have already applied for them.

