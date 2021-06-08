STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Nearly 20% beneficiaries got at least 1 dose of Covid vaccine

The state government has now nearly achieved 1/5th of its target, while vaccinating 55.51 lakh individuals. 

Published: 08th June 2021 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 09:09 AM

college students Hyderabad students Telangana stiuents

Students travelling abroad wait for their turn to get vaccinated at an international vaccination centre, in Hyderabad. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, the number of people in the 18-44 year age group who received the vaccine in a single day touched nearly 1 lakh individuals on Sunday with several mass vaccination drives being conducted across the GHMC limits. With this, the number of persons in the 18-44 age group who have received at least one dose of vaccine reached nearly 13 lakh.

The largest group vaccinated in the State with at least one dose continues to be the 45-60 year age group with nearly 25.77 lakh of those belonging to this age bracket have been vaccinated. Followed by this is the 60+ plus individuals, where 16.67 lakh people have been vaccinated.On the whole, the State government has now nearly achieved 1/5th of its target, while vaccinating 55.51 lakh individuals. 

1,933 fresh Covid cases in TS
Meanwhile, Telangana reported 1,933 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the active  caseload to 25,406. While as many as 3,572 patients recovered from the disease, 16 people died. GHMC reported only 165 cases, and Khammam was the worst-hit with 160 cases, followed by Nalgonda with 148.

