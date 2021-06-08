Telangana to cultivate cotton in 75 lakh acres, says Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said on Monday that cotton would be raised in 75 lakh acres across the State in the ensuing Kharif season. During a meeting with Telangana Ginners’ Association, the Minister asserted that cotton produced in Telangana is considered to be of ‘top quality’, across the globe.

The Minister said that in light of the decision to increase cotton cultivation in the State, the government will accord permission to open another 30 ginning mills. After the formation of the State, as many as 350 new ginning mills were launched in Telangana, he pointed out. Each ginning mill is providing direct employment to at least 100 persons and indirect employment to about 500 persons, he said.

Farmers bring their cotton produce to the Enumamula Agriculture Market in Warangal, on Monday, after the price of the crop touched `7,000 per quintal

Meanwhile, Niranjan pointed out that the State government was also considering the cotton solvent policy to encourage ginning mills. The Minister called upon farmers to reduce paddy cultivation and increase cotton cultivation. Meanwhile, at a review meeting, the Agriculture Minister directed the officials concerned to accurately record the cropped area in the Kharif season.