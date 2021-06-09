Bhupalpally MLA inspects two lakes in Ghanapur 

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Bhupalpally TRS MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, along with irrigation officials, inspected the Bheemghanpur and Ganapasamudram lakes at Ghanapur mandal on Tuesday. Speaking to mediapersons, the MLA said that proposals would be sent to the State government to set up Ganapasamudram lake as a tourist destination.

He said the Ganapasamudram and Bheemghanpur lakes could cater to both the drinking water and irrigation needs of the surrounding villages, and that a company — VAPCO — had already completed a survey of the area.

Reddy said there was a proposal for 26,000 acres of land being irrigated in Bhupalpally, Ghanpur, and Venkatapuram zones. With the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), water will be irrigated till the end of the ayacut in Tekumatla village.

He said that the construction works have already started on 10 check dams at Chalivagu and Moranchavagu, and another 10 check dams will be constructed in the second phase. After the construction of the check dams, the agricultural land in Bhupalpally district will be cultivated through water from the lakes, said Venkataramana Reddy.