STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bhupalpally MLA inspects two lakes in Ghanapur 

Bhupalpally TRS MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, along with irrigation officials, inspected the Bheemghanpur and Ganapasamudram lakes at Ghanapur mandal on Tuesday. 

Published: 09th June 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Bhupalpally TRS MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, along with irrigation officials, inspected the Bheemghanpur and Ganapasamudram lakes at Ghanapur mandal on Tuesday. Speaking to mediapersons, the MLA said that proposals would be sent to the State government to set up Ganapasamudram lake as a tourist destination. 

He said the Ganapasamudram and Bheemghanpur lakes could cater to both the drinking water and irrigation needs of the surrounding villages, and that a company — VAPCO — had already completed a survey of the area.

Reddy said there was a proposal for 26,000 acres of land being irrigated in Bhupalpally, Ghanpur, and Venkatapuram zones. With the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), water will be irrigated till the end of the ayacut in Tekumatla village. 

He said that the construction works have already started on 10 check dams at Chalivagu and Moranchavagu, and another 10 check dams will be constructed in the second phase. After the construction of the check dams, the agricultural land in Bhupalpally district will be cultivated through water from the lakes, said Venkataramana Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gandra Venkataramana Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp