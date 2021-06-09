Eatala hits campaign trail, says KCR will bite the dust

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a major show of strength after parting ways with the TRS, former Health Minister Eatala Rajender held a rally in the villages of Kamalapur, Shambhunipally and Kaniparthy villages of his Huzurabad constituency. Flanked by hundreds of his supporters, Rajender attacked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying the latter was casting aside leaders who sincerely worked for the welfare of Telangana.

Stating he would soon submit his resignation as a TRS MLA, Rajender likened the ensuing byelection in Huzurabad to the Kurukshetra war, which would be one between “righteousness and lawlessness”. Rajender said voters were more than ready to teach KCR a lesson in the bypoll.

Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender greets voters at Huzurabad on Tuesday

A heavy police force was deployed in Kamalapur mandal to prevent any untoward incidents. Speaking to mediapersons, Rajender alleged that the TRS leaders functioning out of Pragathi Bhavan were simply reading out pages from a script which was issued by the party chief. Allegations made by “traitors” would not hurt him one bit, Rajender asserted. The former minister said that he had worked selflessly for two decades, not just for Huzurabad but the whole of Telangana and people were a witness to this. It wouldn’t be long before they delivered a blow to the TRS, which was no longer reflecting what the people wanted, felt Rajender.

“The people of Huzurabad will not believe these false allegations against me. They are ready to teach a lesson to Chief Minister KCR in the byelection,” thundered Rajender. The flag of self-respect (aatma gouravam) of Telangana’s citizens would be hoisted in Huzurabad, said the leader. “Conspiracy theories” being floated by the ruling party would not fetch them any votes in Huzurabad, Rajender told the media. He stated that he would fight for rights and jobs for the unemployed in the State.