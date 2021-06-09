Spend Rs 2500 core on medical infrastructure, recruiting medical staff: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the Centre’s announcement to provide free vaccines, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao allocate Rs 2,500 crore, earlier earmarked for procuring vaccines, to improving medical infrastructure and recruiting permanent medical staff.

Slamming the CM for not extending “gratitude” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sanjay said, “Father and son (KCR and KTR) were shocked with the decision of the Prime Minister. They were saddened as they missed an opportunity to get commissions in vaccine procurement with Rs 2,500 crore. This is why they have not responded while other Chief Ministers are thanking the PM.”

Sanjay said that the Centre will give 20 lakh vaccine doses in June, July and 30 lakh doses in August. He alleged that the State government doesn’t have the infrastructure to administer one lakh vaccine doses per day.