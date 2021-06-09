STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana fares poorly in Centre’s performance index for education

The State saw a marginal improvement in its performance in education -- between 0.1 per cent and 5 per cent -- when compared to the figures of 2018-19.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Centre had recently released the Performance Grading Index (PGI) of all States and Union Territories for school education in 2019-20, wherein Telangana was among the worst-performing States. The State saw a marginal improvement in its performance in education -- between 0.1 per cent and 5 per cent -- when compared to the figures of 2018-19.

The State’s overall PGI score out of 1,000 points was 772; it was 757 in 2018-19. Out of the 33 States and UTs, Telangana was placed in level five (grade two), and was behind 22 States.The PGI score of a group of States and UTs, including Telangana, had improved by less than 40 points in one year from 2018-19 to 2019-20. 

Telangana had also scored poorly in the Governance Process Domain, which is a key indicator for the ranking. “This domain is one of the most important areas, as compliance with its indicators will lead to critical structural reforms in areas ranging from monitoring the attendance of teachers to ensuring a transparent recruitment of teachers and principals,” said the report.

The State was at the 26th position in the Governance Processes Domain with a score of 238 out of 360. It came 21st in the country in creating infrastructure and facilities for school education, 26th in equity, including the provision of girls toilets, 12th in learning outcomes, and19th in access to education.

Performance Grading Index Telangana
