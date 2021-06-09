Two suicide attempts foiled outside Pragathi Bhavan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minutes before the Telangana State Cabinet meeting began at Pragathi Bhavan on

Tuesday, two men attempted suicide on the street just outside the venue, alleging inaction of the police on their grievances.

One of them threw himself in front of Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s car, while the other doused himself with kerosene. Both attempts were foiled and the two men were detained.

Panjagutta ACP PV Ganesh said a case had been registered against M Suresh and M Narsing Rao. The duo was arrested earlier in a case of criminal trespass at Petbasheerabad of Cyberabad for illegally occupying a house.

In 2020, the duo had purchased a house by borrowing a loan from a bank. After they had defaulted on the EMIs, the bank seized the house and auctioned it. As the owner of the house was not residing in it, Suresh and Narsing trespassed into the house and were staying there.

When the owner did arrive at the house, the duo threatened him and refused to vacate. They were booked, arrested and sent to judicial remand. After coming out on bail, they filed several complaints against the owner with the police.