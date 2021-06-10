STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
#Askthechancellor: Students pick Telangana Governor’s brain on Twitter

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chancellor of all State universities, on Wednesday interacted with students on Twitter through an ‘Ask the Chancellor’ session. During the session, the Governor answered several queries put forth by students ranging from their MBBS exams, MD/MS exams, vaccination to students to setting up of an evening LLB college. 

A second year MBBS student of Gandhi Medical College under Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Yochitha, tweeted, “We are already five months behind in our academic year. Please conduct our final exams for 2nd year and 3rd year students.” 

Many other students from KNRUHS, from BPT, MD and MS courses raised similar issues. While some students urged the governor to conduct the exams, other students requested her to do away with exams and promote them to the academic next year. The engineering students of JNTU also expressed apprehensions over conducting examinations offline due to the prevailing ‘risky’ conditions.

Responding to the students, Dr Soundararajan assured them that she would take up the issue with the Vice-Chancellor of KNRUHS and also look into the other issues they had raised. Responding to a plea for vaccinating students, so that they could start taking in-person classes, she tweeted, “Definitely students should be vaccinated. I am happy about your awareness. Starting the physical classes will be decided after assessing the pandemic conditions.”

