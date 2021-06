By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to file counters on a petition filed challenging the ban imposed on 16 organisations in the State.

The petitioner contended that the ban had been clamped on the organisations as they were alleged to be affiliated to Maoists. The advocate general argued that the ban was imposed in accordance with the law. The court later adjourned the case to a date after four weeks.