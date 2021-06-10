STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre approves fresh investment in RFCL

The state-of-the-art Ramagundam plant will add 12.7 LMTPA indigenous urea production to the country’s output.

Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited in Peddapalli

By Express News Service

 HYDERABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, gave its approval for a proposal by the Department of Fertilisers for extension of applicability of New Investment Policy (NIP) - 2012 for the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL). The applicability of NIP invites fresh investment.

RFCL is a joint venture company consisting of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Limited (EIL) and Fertilizers Corporation of India Limited (FCIL), which was incorporated in 2015. RFCL is reviving the erstwhile Ramagundam unit of FCIL by setting up a new gasbased, green field, neem coated urea plant with an installed capacity of 12.7 lakh tonnes per annum. The cost of the RFCL urea project is `6,165.06 crore. Gas to the RFCL plant is supplied by GAIL through the Mallavaram-Bhopal- Bhilwara-Vijaipur Gas Pipeline of GSPL India Transco Limited (GITL).

The state-of-the-art Ramagundam plant will add 12.7 LMTPA indigenous urea production to the country’s output. The project shall not only improve the availability of fertilisers to farmers but also give a boost to the economy in the region, as it will include development of infrastructure like roads, railways, and anc i l lar y industries. The facility aims to meet the demand for urea in Telangana as well as of other States such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, etc.

