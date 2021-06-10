Days after exit, Eatala reminds TRS of promises

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Former minister Eatala Rajender has demanded the issue of ration cards and incentives for unemployed youth, as per the TRS’ election promises. He held a press conference at Illandakunta mandal on Wednesday. Rajender also demanded an incentive of Rs 3,000 for unemployed youth, which he said was another election promise. Due to delay of widows’ pensions, they are suffering a lot, he said. On the second day of his constituency tour programme on Wednesday, Rajender was supposed to conduct a road show in Illandakunta mandal, which was cancelled due to rain. Instead, he held the press conference.

Claiming that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s promises were only based on polls, he said, “Wherever elections are held, people will get sops and this has become a habit for the CM.” Referring to the proposed PV district, Rajender said he himself had proposed it earlier, on behalf of the people of Huzurabad, but his proposal had been ignored. Along with announcement of PV district, Vavilala and Challur should be created as new mandals in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency, he demanded.

Rajender said that he had not switched parties by himself, but the TRS had forced him to do so. Referring to the action taken against him and his family members in the land encroachment case, he said that by misusing officials machinery, the government was digging its own grave. He alleged that in the 2018 elections, to ensure his own defeat, the TRS had pumped money into the opponent’s candidate’s campaign. He said he had not taken any decision out of panic.