Indian School of Business signs MoU with Australia varsity

The partnership is ISB’s first comprehensive partnership with an Australian school in the business and management field and was launched formally on Wednesday at a webinar.

Published: 10th June 2021 08:54 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Indian School of Business (ISB) and University of Sydney Business School (USBS) entered into a five-year partnership on Wednesday to promote research collaborations, academic exchange and student mobility.

The two business schools signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore academic research, doctoral research, coursework education and corporate engagement in contributing to policy development in and for a post-Covid world.  The partnership is ISB’s first comprehensive partnership with an Australian school in the business and management field and was launched formally on Wednesday at a webinar.

ISB Dean Professor Rajendra Srivastava said, “The need of the hour is to forge new academic partnerships that will enhance ISB’s global insights and presence through exchange of ideas and people.” Joint initiatives being planned include a dual Master’s degree, which would be delivered both at the University of Sydney and the ISB, executive education programmes, as well as doctoral student mobility and co-supervision.

