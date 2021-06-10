STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Khammam beats GHMC in daily cases

Khammam, with 180 cases, was the worst-hit district in Telangana on Wednesday, in terms of daily cases.

Published: 10th June 2021 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 08:25 AM

Hyderabad City Police personnel, equipped with Coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organise a programme to create awareness on Covid-19, in front of the Assembly on Wednesday | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Khammam, with 180 cases, was the worst-hit district in Telangana on Wednesday, in terms of daily cases. While the State reported 1,813 cases of Covid-19 on the day, Khammam’s share was more than even GHMC limits, which has about eight times the population of Khammam.

GHMC reported 179 cases and was the second highest in terms of daily cases, followed by Nalgonda (145). Medhcal and Rangareddy, reported only 89 and 109 cases respectively. Across the last week, Khammam has recorded 965 cases. This is the first time since the onset of the second wave that a district has recorded more cases than GHMC.  On the same day, 1,801 individuals were discharged, taking the active cases to 24,301. The State’s case tally across the two waves is now 5,96,813 cases. Wednesday also saw 17 deaths.

