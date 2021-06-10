Private hospitals regain permission to treat Covid patients in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The health department has restored the permission to treat Covid-19 patients for various private hospitals, whose permission for the same was revoked following complaints that the hospitals were charging excessive amounts for the treatment.

The department had received these complaints over a WhatsApp number (9154170960). Following the complaints, the health department had issued show cause notices to various private hospitals and revoked permission of at least 22 hospitals. Officials of KIMS hospital said on Wednesday that the permission given to it to treat Covid patients had been restored. But Health Department officials did not respond when contacted.