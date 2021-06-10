STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Set house in order before picking TPCC chief: Hanumantha Rao

In a letter addressed to Tagore, he pointed out that despite continuous poll debacles, no review meeting was convened since 2018.

Published: 10th June 2021 09:07 AM

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former MP and senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday asked AICC chief Sonia Gandhi to ‘set the house in order’ before deciding on a successor to N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the current TPCC chief. 

Speaking to mediapersons at his residence in Amberpet, Rao, who represents the BC community and served as PCC chief in Unified AP, again indicated his willingness to lead the party in the State, citing loss of BC and other sections’ votes in the past few years. “The leadership was never concerned about conducting a meeting over consecutive losses from 2018 Assembly polls. Neither Manickam Tagore nor Ramachandra Khuntia (current and former Telangana in-charges of AICC respectively) ever focused on this,” he said. 

In a letter addressed to Tagore, he pointed out that despite continuous poll debacles, no review meeting was convened since 2018. "The BJP is gaining strength, while the ruling TRS is fast changing its strategies. As Eatala Rajender joined the BJP, the TRS is wooing another BC leader, TDP's L Ramana, to protect the BC vote bank," he said.

