Telangana cancels Inter second year exams due to pandemic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second year Intermediate examinations in Telangana stand cancelled. The State government took a decision to this effect on Wednesday in the wake of prevailing Covid- 19 situation. Revealing the news, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said: “The students will now be assessed based on their performance in Inter first year exams. A committee is being constituted to work out the modalities of the marks to be given to the students.” There are about 4.8 lakh students who were scheduled to take the second year exams. The decision received mixed reactions from the students.

While most of them have heaved a sigh of relief, some were disheartened as they had burnt midnight oil preparing for the exams. While advising the students to keep checking the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in for the latest updates, the TSBIE officials said that the result will be out in the next few weeks.

Madhusudan Reddy, president of Telangana State Junior Lecturers Forum, said that considering the current Covid situation, this is the best decision that the government could take, which is welcomed by students and parents as well as teachers.