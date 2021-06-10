Vaccinate remaining high-risk groups in 4 days, Harish tells ULBs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to complete vaccinating the remaining people from the six lakh people identified as high exposure categories in GHMC, GWMC and all other urban local bodies, in the next four days. He held a meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Minister noted that payment had been made to vaccine manufacturing companies for 16 lakh doses, which were yet to be supplied. It was, therefore, also decided to appoint a special officer to pursue the matter and ensure that receipt of this stock was expedited.

60K public reps remain

Of the remaining high-risk groups, as many as 60,000 people are public representatives of Urban and Rural Local Bodies

PRIORITY GROUPS FOR JABS