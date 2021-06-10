STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Vaccinate remaining high-risk groups in 4 days, Harish tells ULBs

The Minister noted that payment had been made to vaccine manufacturing companies for 16 lakh doses, which were yet to be supplied.

Published: 10th June 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to complete vaccinating the remaining people from the six lakh people identified as high exposure categories in GHMC, GWMC and all other urban local bodies, in the next four days. He held a meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday. 

The Minister noted that payment had been made to vaccine manufacturing companies for 16 lakh doses, which were yet to be supplied. It was, therefore, also decided to appoint a special officer to pursue the matter and ensure that receipt of this stock was expedited.

60K public reps remain
Of the remaining high-risk groups, as many as 60,000 people are public representatives of Urban and Rural Local Bodies

PRIORITY GROUPS FOR JABS

  • Field level employees in agriculture - 5,000
  • 16,000 Dialysis and thalassemia patients
  • Field staff of revenue earning departments - 30,000
  • IKP field staff - 6,000
  • RMP and PMPs practising in rural areas - 35,000 
  • Auto and cab drivers in ULBs - 3 lakh
  • Staff working in all the engineering departments - 25,000
  • Field staff working in power sector - 45,000
  • Bank employees in the districts - 15,000
  • Postal employees - 13,000 
  •  Public representatives of Urban and Rural Local Bodies - 60,000 
  • 50,000 Poojaris, imams and church pastors 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harish Rao covid vaccine Telangana High risk group
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp