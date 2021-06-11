STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
100 young followers of Eatala resign from TRS

Former Health and Finance Minister Eatala Rajender

Former Health and Finance Minister of Telangana Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Tension prevailed in Jammikunta on Thursday after a group of TRS Vidyarthi vibagah members and the party’s young activists staged a protest at Gandhi crossroads in the mandal, in support of former health minister Eatala Rajender. 

Speaking on the occasion, the party’s youth wing leader Javaji Kumara Swamy and TRSV president Kommu Ashok slammed the party’s scathing attack on Rajender. “The party leadership let all the Telangana movement traitors inside, and purposefully ousted Rajender. People will teach the TRS a befitting lesson” they said.

As many as 100 youth wing and student wing activists of the TRS announced their resignation from the party, on the occasion. They also extended their solidarity with the former minister and pledged to ensure his victory in the ensuing byelection. The activists will send their resignation letters to TRS working president KT Rama Rao. 

On learning about the protest, police swung into action and dispersed the crowd saying that public congregations were not allowed during the lockdown. Irked by the attitude of police, the youngsters alleged that the sleuths were biased towards their leader. Meanwhile, Rajender’s followers are also focused on ‘spreading awareness’ on how the pink party leaders lure people by distributing money.

