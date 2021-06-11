STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
6 land in police net for sale of spurious seeds in Telangana

Suryapet district police arrested six persons for allegedly being involved in trading spurious seeds.

Published: 11th June 2021 09:29 AM

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Suryapet district police arrested six persons for allegedly being involved in trading spurious seeds. The police also seized spurious seeds worth Rs 13.5 lakh.The main accused, Malapati Venkatashiva Reddy, who is the owner of a seeds manufacturing company, was earlier involved in similar cases in Warangal and Khammam, said Suryapet SP R Bhaskaran.

The police said Reddy and his five associates were involved in the selling of seeds without a licence from unauthorised premises, possession and selling of spurious seeds, selling seeds by companies and dealers without proper permission, not furnishing labels as per norms, business of fly-by-night operation, possessing empty seed pouches with fake labels and not maintaining proper records and source certificates.

According to police, Reddy had earlier worked for multiple companies selling seeds. Using this experience, he launched Dwaraka Seeds and obtained permissions from the Agriculture Department. Using this licence, he appointed dealers across State and supplied spurious chilli and fruits seeds claiming them to be anti-virus hybrid seeds.

UNAUTHORISED COTTON SEEDS WORTH Rs 24 L SEIZED
Adilabad: In a major hunt, the Utnoor police seized 3,136 unauthorised cotton seed packets worth `24 lakh from various shops in Echoda and Gudithanoor mandals, on Thursday. The shops were selling unauthorised Tierra cotton seeds under the guise of tomato seeds. While three such cases were filed in Echoda, two were filed in Gudithanoor mandal

