BJP works out modalities to induct Eatala & Co into party

With the BJP making all arrangements to welcome Eatala Rajender into its fold, the former Health Minister is likely to join the saffron party on June 14.

Published: 11th June 2021 09:25 AM

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With the BJP making all arrangements to welcome Eatala Rajender into its fold, the former Health Minister is likely to join the saffron party on June 14. Rajender, along with two his of aides -- former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy and ex-ZP chairperson from Karimnagar Tula Uma, is expected to join the BJP in the presence of BJP president J P Nadda. 

The saffron party functionaries held a meeting on Thursday to work out the modalities. The meeting was chaired by party’s Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh and attended by State unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, national vice-president DK Aruna, BJP OBC Morcha National president K Laxman and Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao.

Telangana BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh, State president Bandi Sanjay and DK Aruna at the party office in Hyderabad on Thursday

The party is also scheduled to hold another meeting on Friday in the presence of National Joint General Secretary (Organisation) Shiv Prakash to discuss the matter further while the party leaders would also hold another round of talks with Rajender. 

Besides Rajender and his supporters, several other leaders are likely to join BJP and that includes a former Congress MP.  Meanwhile, during Thursday’s meeting, Bandi Sanjay strongly criticised the way journalist Raghu was arrested and said that ‘voices of dissent’ were being stifled in the State.

