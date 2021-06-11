Curious citizens seek permission to get final glimpse of Warangal Jail

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: As the Warangal Central Jail will soon be converted into a super-specialty hospital, the citizens have started requesting the district administration to allow people visit the building, after vacating the prisoners, so that they get a glimpse of the centuries-old structure once before the authorities make any alterations. Constructed in 1886, during the regime of Nizam, the 135-year-old structure is one of the most prominent buildings in northern Telangana. It is also the second-largest prison in the State. Many prominent personalities from different walks of life, who took part in the Independence struggle, Telangana Peasants’ Movement and Statehood movement, have been imprisoned here.

It was just recently that the State government decided to convert the jail, spread over 64 acres, into a super-specialty hospital. The Warangal Central Jail has always remained a role model to its counterparts as the officials constantly encouraged the prisoners to take up many activities such as manufacturing carpentry. Two petrol bunks opened by the jail authorities were also a unique initiative.

The 135-year-old Warangal Central Jail built during the regime of Nizam

“On learning about the wooden duel desks manufactured by the prisoners, we, on behalf of our NGO Sulakshya Seva Samithi, visited the jail and interacted with the inmates. There were a lot of talented people in the prison,” says Santhosh Manduva, founder of Sulakshya Seva Samithi.

“As the government will soon convert the building into a hospital, it would be great if they allow people to visit the historical monument once the prisoners are shifted. It will also help people get a first-hand experience of how a jail looks like,” he adds. Meanwhile, a group of youngsters have already submitted a representation to the MLA seeking permission to allow the public visit the building before demolishing it.

When contacted, Warangal (Urban) Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanuman told Express that the State government has to take a decision on allowing the public to see the historical building.