STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Curious citizens seek permission to get final glimpse of Warangal Jail

Constructed in 1886, the building will soon be converted into a super-specialty hospital

Published: 11th June 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: As the Warangal Central Jail will soon be converted into a super-specialty hospital, the citizens have started requesting the district administration to allow people visit the building, after vacating the prisoners, so that they get a glimpse of the centuries-old structure once before the authorities make any alterations. Constructed in 1886, during the regime of Nizam, the 135-year-old structure is one of the most prominent buildings in northern Telangana. It is also the second-largest prison in the State. Many prominent personalities from different walks of life, who took part in the Independence struggle, Telangana Peasants’ Movement and Statehood movement, have been imprisoned here. 

It was just recently that the State government decided to convert the jail, spread over 64 acres, into a super-specialty hospital. The Warangal Central Jail has always remained a role model to its counterparts as the officials constantly encouraged the prisoners to take up many activities such as manufacturing carpentry. Two petrol bunks opened by the jail authorities were also a unique initiative.

The 135-year-old Warangal Central Jail built during the regime of Nizam

“On learning about the wooden duel desks manufactured by the prisoners, we, on behalf of our NGO Sulakshya Seva Samithi, visited the jail and interacted with the inmates. There were a lot of talented people in the prison,” says Santhosh Manduva, founder of Sulakshya Seva Samithi. 

“As the government will soon convert the building into a hospital, it would be great if they allow people to visit the historical monument once the prisoners are shifted. It will also help people get a first-hand experience of how a jail looks like,” he adds. Meanwhile, a group of youngsters have already submitted a representation to the MLA seeking permission to allow the public visit the building before demolishing it.
When contacted, Warangal (Urban) Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanuman told Express that the State government has to take a decision on allowing the public to see the historical building.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warangal
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp