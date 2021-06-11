IT helped counter pandemic, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said IT had helped counter the pandemic in the State. Speaking while releasing the annual report of IT and Industries Department in the city, he said the Covid-19 portal, T Covid-19 mobile app, Factcheck Portal, Covid-19 Whatsapp chatbot and T-SAT had played a crucial role in disseminating information during the pandemic.

He added that the Medical Infra Inventory Management system was used to monitor and assign resources to hospitals across the State. He said Telangana had been on the forefront of the use and development of machine learning, use of drones (for delivery of vaccines and essentials), blockchain, AI-based pest management through agritech and using RTDAI (Real Time Digital Authentication of Identity) for delivery of services and e-governance.

The Minister said Hyderabad had replaced Bengaluru to be number one in the city momentum index, and had also surpassing the latter in office space consumption for two quarters straight. He He said the e-governance platform MeeSeva had launched 35 new citizen services (highest in the country), while T App Folio and T Wallet had gained popularity and wide usage.

The Minister assured that in the next two years, construction of IT towers would be completed at IT parks in Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Siddipet and Ramagundam, in addition to launch of T-Hub Phase-II in Hyderabad. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments and others attended the event where Rama Rao launched the report.