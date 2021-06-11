STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

IT helped counter pandemic, says KTR

He added that the Medical Infra Inventory Management system was used to monitor and assign resources to hospitals across the State.

Published: 11th June 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said IT had helped counter the pandemic in the State. Speaking while releasing the annual report of IT and Industries Department in the city, he said the Covid-19 portal, T Covid-19 mobile app, Factcheck Portal, Covid-19 Whatsapp chatbot and T-SAT had played a crucial role in disseminating information during the pandemic. 

He added that the Medical Infra Inventory Management system was used to monitor and assign resources to hospitals across the State. He said Telangana had been on the forefront of the use and development of machine learning, use of drones (for delivery of vaccines and essentials), blockchain, AI-based pest management through agritech and using RTDAI (Real Time Digital Authentication of Identity) for delivery of services and e-governance. 

The Minister said Hyderabad had replaced Bengaluru to be number one in the city momentum index, and had also surpassing the latter in office space consumption for two quarters straight. He He said the e-governance platform MeeSeva had launched 35 new citizen services (highest in the country), while T App Folio and T Wallet had gained popularity and wide usage.

The Minister assured that in the next two years, construction of IT towers would be completed at IT parks in Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Siddipet and Ramagundam, in addition to launch of T-Hub Phase-II in Hyderabad. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments and others attended the event where Rama Rao launched the report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KTR COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp