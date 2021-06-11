Monsoon covers entire Telangana

HYDERABAD: After arriving in the State on June 5, the Southwest monsoon covered the remaining parts of Telangana on Thursday. Most parts of the State received light to moderate rains on Thursday, while a few areas of Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Sircilla and Jangaon received heavy rainfall. The highest rainfall in the State on Thursday, until 10 pm, was 128 mm recorded at Madnur mandal of Kamareddy district. Most parts of Greater Hyderabad region too received rains. The highest rainfall in the region was recorded at Alwal, which received 27 mm of rain.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
PDP says cannot take part in JK delimitation process as party has no MP or MLA
Low-pressure forms over Bay of Bengal, likely to become more marked in 24 hours
Lockdown in TN extended till June 21; Tasmac shops, saloons to open in 27 districts soon
Mukul Roy's return to TMC will make no difference for BJP: Dilip Ghosh
Considering issues regarding ex-gratia to kin of those who died of COVID, Union government tells SC
Congress should get VAT on fuel reduced in states ruled by it: BJP