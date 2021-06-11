Monsoon covers entire Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After arriving in the State on June 5, the Southwest monsoon covered the remaining parts of Telangana on Thursday. Most parts of the State received light to moderate rains on Thursday, while a few areas of Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Sircilla and Jangaon received heavy rainfall. The highest rainfall in the State on Thursday, until 10 pm, was 128 mm recorded at Madnur mandal of Kamareddy district. Most parts of Greater Hyderabad region too received rains. The highest rainfall in the region was recorded at Alwal, which received 27 mm of rain.