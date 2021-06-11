STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oxygen shortage may hit power production at Kothagudem Thermal Power Station

Published: 11th June 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

People wait for their turn at a special vaccination drive held for those working in markets.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  The shortage of oxygen cylinders in the wake of spike in Covid-19 cases, which had an adverse impact on healthcare system, seems to be having a ripple effect on the industry, more particularly the power sector in the State. If officials are to be believed, the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) in Palvoncha town is currently facing acute shortage of oxygen cylinders and if situation continues for a few more days, it is likely to impact power production.  

Through three units — 5, 6 and 7, the KTPS produces 1,800 MW of power per day.  According to officials, of these three units, the fifth and sixth units have not been working for the last eight days due to leakage and holes in boiler tube and pipes. 

“Owing to shortage of oxygen cylinders and other technical problems, we are unable to take up repair works. The non-functioning of these two units has resulted stoppage in power production. In normal circumstances, 1,000 MW of power per day could have been generated in these eights days,” informed one official.

The KTPS requires 100 to 160 oxygen cylinders per month for welding, gas cutting and steel cutting works. During overhauling of units, it needs 400 to 500 oxygen cylinders. Following the recent government instructions, direct supply of oxygen cylinders to the KTPS has been stopped and the district administration has been entrusted with the responsibility to deciding on whom to supply oxygen.

“We are managing with available cylinders and there is no impact on power production as of now,’’ K Ravindra Kumar, 5 and 6 stage chief engineer, said.  “Recently the District Collector sanctioned 25 and 50 cylinders on two occasions respectively. We have put off some repair and emergency works to ensure the production is not hit,” he added.

Bansilalpet Community Hall in Hyderabad on Thursday | S Senbagapandiyan

1,798  CASES, 14 DEATHS IN TS

Telangana tested 1,30,430 samples and detected 1,798 Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Nearly 2,524 individuals recovered from the disease on the day. The State’s active caseload stands at 23,561. The State also recorded 14 deaths, taking the total toll to 3,440. The primary contributors to Thursday’s caseload are Hyderabad (174), Khammam (165), Nalgonda (151) Rangareddy (107), Medchal (95), Karimnagar (91), Peddapalli (88) and Kothagudem (86)

Vax drive for high-risk groups extended 
Hyderabad: Covid inoculation to high-risk groups has been extended by two days (till June 13) in the GHMC limits to cover more vendors.  As many as 3,99,018 high-risk vendors and shopkeepers have been inoculated in the last 14 days 

