Telangana Congress stir against high fuel prices on June 11

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the call given by AICC to organise protests near petrol pumps against rising fuel prices, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee urged all MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders to participate in the protests to be organised on Friday. Earlier in this regard on June 8, K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary, urged partymen in Telangana to hold protests.

On Thursday, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy called upon the party’s rank and file to participate in protests, demanding immediate reduction of oil prices. In a statement he explained that price of petrol has breached `100/litre mark at several places of the country, triggering further rise in the prices of essential commodities.

In the past 13 months, the prices of petrol have risen by `25.72/litre and diesel by `23.93/litre, he pointed out. Uttam directed all leaders and workers to wear masks and maintain social distance during the protests.

