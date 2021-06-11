Telangana's Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education way above national average

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) way above the national average, according to the latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) for 2019-20, the details of which were released by the HRD Ministry on Thursday.

However, the State’s GER witnessed a decrease from the previous year. From a GER of 33.01 per cent in 2012-13, the State in 2018-19 recorded 36.2 per cent and in 2019-20 recorded 35.6, as against the national average of 27.1 per cent. The GER is calculated for the 18-23 age group.

Female enrolment sees marginal decline

Though the State observed a marginal decline in enrolment of women in 2019-20, when compared with data from2012-2013, there has been a steady rise in numbers. Meanwhile, the enrolment of men has seen a decrease for the same period.

Women’s enrolment in 2012-13 was at 29.3 per cent, and increased to 36.5 per cent in 2018-19. It saw a 0.1 per cent decline in 2019-20, bringing it to 36.4 per cent. Meanwhile, men’s enrolment was at 36.9 per cent in 2012-13, declined to 35.8 in 2018-19 and to 34.8 in 2019-20.