TS-EAMCET 2021 registration extended

HYDERABAD: The last date for submitting online applications for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET-2021) has been extended. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), on Thursday, extended the last date for submission of online applications without late fee till June 17. The last date for submission of online application with late fee of Rs 5000 is June 28.

Previously, the last date to register for exam was June 10. The common entrance exam is being conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of the TSCHE. This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in universities or private colleges in the State of Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022. The EAMCET, which was to be held from July 5 to 9 (exams for Agriculture on 5th and 6th, Engineering on 7th, 8th, and 9th), is likely to get a revised schedule soon.