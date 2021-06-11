STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two big cats injured after skirmish with cattle in Telangana

The tables turned on two big cats after they got severely injured while attacking cattle in separate incidents in Nagarkurnool and Mahbubnagar districts.

Published: 11th June 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 01:59 PM

leopard

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The tables turned on two big cats after they got severely injured while attacking cattle in separate incidents in Nagarkurnool and Mahbubnagar districts. In Nagarkurnool, district forest officials, along with veterinarians from the Hyderabad zoo, are looking to tranquillize an aging tiger that has been frequently sighted over the past two days near the Hyderabad-Srisailam Highway under the Domalpenta forest range. The 12-year-old tiger was recently involved in a cattle kill and was injured in the process.  

The 3-year-old leopard, which was left
paralysed in its hind legs, drinking water
provided by forest officials at Burugupally
village of Koilkonda mandal in Mahbubnagar
on Thursday

Speaking to Express, Nagarkurnool District Forest Officer Kista Goud said that camera traps and cages have been installed at strategic locations to trap the animal. He said, “While the tiger managed to kill a cattle on Wednesday night, it got injured in the process as it is old and weak. It has been observed visiting an area close to a water source. We will tranquillize it and give it necessary medical treatment in the district itself or at the Hyderabad zoo.” 

In another case, a 3-year-old male leopard was left paralysed in its hind legs at Burugupally village of Koilkonda mandal in Mahbubnagar. Videos of the leopard have gone viral on social media. The poor creature could be seen lying in a field, drinking water provided to it by forest officials. The leopard has now been shifted to the Hyderabad zoo for treatment. 

Mahbubnagar Forest Range Officer Chandraiah said that some villagers had witnessed the leopard attacking a herd of buffaloes in an agricultural field. Even though the leopard had clasped its jaws around the buffalo’s neck, the latter managed to throw him on the ground. The leopard then received injuries on his leg when the herd trampled him. The villagers informed the incident to forest officials, and  veterinarians from Hyderabad zoo rushed to the area. 

