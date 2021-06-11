Two held for selling fake cotton seeds in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons were arrested by Shamshabad Special Operations Team (SOT) at Keshampet village in Rangareddy, on Thursday, for selling spurious and banned cotton seeds, along with banned pesticide Glyphosate. The cops also seized 115 kg of spurious BG-III/HT cotton seeds and six litres of Glyphosate pesticide, worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

The Shamshabad SOT raided Vaishnavi Seeds and Pesticides and arrested Yedire Anjaiah, 45, the store owner, and Yerra Bala Raju, 31, a farmer. Both the accused were allegedly involved in the illegal selling of spurious BG-III/HT cotton seeds, expired cotton seeds and banned pesticide Glyphosate to innocent farmers. A case was registered against the duo at Keshampet police station.