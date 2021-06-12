STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP will fight dictatorial rule of TRS: Telangana party chief Chugh

BJP chief Bandi Sanjay stayed away from the meeting since one of his gunmen have tested positive for Covid.

BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh

Tarun Chugh (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh has said that his party will welcome all politicians who wish to join the saffron brigade to put an end to the “arrogant, dictatorial and corrupt” regime of the TRS in the State. He said that a fight is on between self-respect and arrogance in the State. He passed these remarks while inviting former health minister Eatala Rajender to join BJP.

On Friday, a BJP delegation, comprising Tarun Chugh, party vice-president DK Aruna, party leaders M Raghunandan Rao, T Raja Singh, K Laxman, G Vivek and G Premender Reddy, visited Eatala Rajender at his residence in Hyderabad. Earlier in the day, Tarun Chugh and BJP joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash held a meeting at the State party office. Soon after the meeting, they drove to Rajender’s residence.

BJP chief Bandi Sanjay stayed away from the meeting since one of his gunmen have tested positive for Covid. Addres s ing the gathering, Tarun Chugh said that the former was fighting against a dictator and his arrogance. The TRS tried to stifle the voice raised by Rajender. He also mentioned that Rajender’s arrival to BJP will mark the downfall of KCR regime. He added that the BJP will support Rajender’s fight.

