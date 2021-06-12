Countering Maoists: Telangana cops woo tribals with amenities

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Telangana police has been trying to isolate Maoists from the support of Gottikoyas, an indigenous tribe living in about 100 habitations in Bhadradri- Kothagudem district, by providing them with basic facilities so that they do not turn to the rebel groups for help. According to sources, Gottikoyas play a key role in attacking police forces at the Telangana- Chhattisgarh border, and many Maoists will not plan any attack without the tribe’s support.

Now, instead of harassing and taking action against the Gottikoyas for harbouring Maoists, the police has been trying to woo them to their side by providing various facilities in their villages. Police officials have been visiting Gottikoya hamlets and inquiring about the tribesmen’s problems. “Initially, we faced resistance from their side as they did not trust us.

Now, they are opening up and allowing us to help them,” said Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt, As of now, the police have distributed as many as 2,500 water filters and 66 TVs with Tata Sky set up boxes in the hamles . According t o Bhadrachalam ASP Dr Vineeth G, they also provided the hamlets with drinking water facilities. Meanwhile, the SP said that the Gottikoyas were satisfied with their service and that they had hope that none of them would join the Maoists.