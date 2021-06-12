KCR is anti-farmer, cries Sharmila

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila’s convoy was stopped by the police at Chittampalli checkpost of Vikarabad district while the former was on her way to visit farmers at paddy procurement centres on Friday. The police, however, allowed Sharmila to move ahead with only five vehicles citing lockdown rules. Later, speaking at a paddy procurement centre, Sharmila said Covid-19 and difficulties faced by farmers in selling their paddy were the two major issues dominating newspapers.

YS Sharmila speaks to farmers, whose crops were damaged due to recent rains, in

Vikarabad on Friday

The State government must address these issues, but had been neglecting to do so, she said. Attacking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sharmila said, “Everyone knows that the Southwest monsoon hits our country on June 1. Doesn’t KCR, who earns over Rs 1 crore by cultivating one acre of land and has claimed to have read 80,000 books know that showers will hit in the first week of June? Doesn’t he know that rains lead to sprouting of paddy at procurement centres?” KCR is definitely an “anti-farmer” Chief Minister, she fumed.

Stating that Rs 5000 under Rythu Bandhu was insufficient for agricultural needs of farmers, Shamila sought to know whether it was a assistance to farmers or a bribe so that no one would speak against the injustices of the government.