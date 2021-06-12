STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences' IPO on June 16, price band at Rs 815-Rs 825

The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited (KIMS) will open the Bid/Offer period for its initial public offering of equity shares on June 16, 2021.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited (KIMS) will open the Bid/Offer period for its initial public offering of equity shares on June 16, 2021. The offer period will close on June 18. The price band of the offer has been fixed between Rs 815 and Rs 825 per equity share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 2,000 million and offer for sale of up to 23,560,538 equity shares, up to 16,003,615 equity shares by General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd, up to 387,966 equity shares by Dr Bhaskara Rao Bollineni, up to 775,933 equity shares by Rajyasri Bollineni, up to 387,966 equity shares by Bollineni Ramanaiah Memorial Hospital Private Limited, up to 6,005,058 equity shares by persons referred to in Annexure A to the red herring prospectus dated June 9, 2021. Bids can be made for a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter. The equity shares offered in this offer are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

