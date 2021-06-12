STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna water dispute: Telangana withdraws plea, ball in Centre’s court

Centre needs to decide whether it should give fresh ToR to Brijesh Kumar Tribunal or constitute a new Tribunal; State should get its fair share of water, say officials

Published: 12th June 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana government has pushed the Krishna water dispute, between Andhra Pradesh and TS, into the Centre’s court. The State government, on Thursday, filed a petition in the Supreme Court to withdraw its case on Krishna water dispute. Now, the Centre has to either give fresh Terms of Reference (ToR) to the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal or has to constitute a new Tribunal. Telangana’s argument is that it should get 550 tmcft of water in the Krishna river, out of the 811 tmcft water allocated to combined Andhra Pradesh. The current water share to Telangana in Krishna is 299 tmcft.

The State petition is yet to be listed in the Apex Court. Immediately after the formation of the State, Telangana had filed a case in the Supreme Court with a request to direct the Central government to review the water allocation to the State, under Section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956 (ISRWDA). If any riparian State files a petition under Section 3 of ISRWDA, the Centre has to resolve the same with mutual consultations within a year or it should be referred to the Tribunal. But, in this case, the Centre did not take any action within one year.

During the Apex Council meeting in October, 2020, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao raised the matter and wanted Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to review the Krishna river water allocation between AP and TS. At that time, the Union Minister said that the Centre could not act upon the request, since the case was still sub judice.

The Union Minister wanted the Telangana government to withdraw the case. Accordingly, the State government filed a petition to withdraw the interlocutor application filed in 2015. In 2015, the Telangana government approached the Apex Court, as the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal said that it can only make project-wise allocations between AP and TS as per Section 89 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and it can’t review the whole allocation. Since Telangana decided to withdraw the case, the Centre may constitute a new tribunal now or give fresh ToR to the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal to review with water allocation between the sibling States or it may refer the matter to “one nation - one tribunal”, proposed to be constituted by the Centre.

TS needs more water

While confirming that Telangana has filed a petition to withdraw its case, the State officials said that injustice was done to Telangana in Krishna water allocation. They pointed out that Krishna river catchment in TS was bigger than that in AP and that Telangana was also a backward State. They said that if the Tribunal allocated 550 tmcft in Krishna, the State would utilise the same as assured waters for Nettampadu, Kalwakurthy, Palamuru- Rangareddy and Dindi projects.

The State officials pointed out that AP was diverting 315 tmcft of Krishna water outside the basin, out of 512 tmcft allocated to it. The AP’s allocation to Krishna delta system was 152 tmcft. But, AP is now diverting 120 tmcft of Godavari water through Pattiseema and will divert more water from Polavaram in future. The AP should also adopt new technologies and implement on and off methodology for water release, so that the AP can save Krishna water, which could be allocated to Telangana, the TS officials suggested.

MP SINGH APPOINTED KRMB CHAIRMAN
Hyderabad: MP Singh has been appointed as the Chairman of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). Currently, the KRMB chairman post is vacant. Subsequent to his promotion to Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) in the Central Water Engineering Service, Singh has been posted as Chairman of the KRMB

