KTR-Kaushik Reddy meet raises eyebrows

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, Huzurabad Congress leader Padi Kaushik Reddy met TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad, on Friday. Immediately after this meeting, social media platforms were flood with posts that Kaushik Reddy would soon join the pink party. However, the Congress leader denied all rumours.
Kaushik Reddy said that he was just visiting a friend, at the latter’s house, whose father had died recently. The Congress leader stated that he happened to meet Rama Rao who was also present there.
“I did not discuss any political issues with KTR. I will again contest from Huzurabad with a Congress ticket in the forthcoming Assembly byelection,” Kaushik Reddy clarified.