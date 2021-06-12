STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana CM to tour State, inspect progress of development works

Asking why the panchayat officials not performing their duties, he said he would not spare any official found to be neglecting his duties during his surprise visits.

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Friday that he would conduct surprise visits across the State, after June 19, to inspect the development works in villages and towns, and also to assess the performance of the officials of local bodies. Before that, the Chief Minister will have a review meeting with Additional Collectors and District Panchayat Officials of all the districts at Pragathi Bhavan on June 13.

During a review meeting held on Friday, the CM said the positive rate of Covid-19 cases has dropped to 4.7 per cent and once the pandemic was over, Pattana Pragathi and Palle Pragathi programmes would be taken up again in the State. Asking why the panchayat officials not performing their duties, he said he would not spare any official found to be neglecting his duties during his surprise visits.

Stating said that he did not visit the local bodies so far only to give sufficient time for officials complete works, he said: “Two years are over. I will act now. I will conduct surprise visits and take stern action against officials for their laxity.”

