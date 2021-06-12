Telangana govt staff’s HRA in GHMC limits reduced from 30% to 24%

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the State government lifted the ceiling on payment of House Rent Allowance (HRA) to its employees, the percentage of HRA has been reduced from the present 30 per cent to 24 per cent in the GHMC limits. The government enhanced the maximum limit of retirement gratuity from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh, there is no clarity from whi ch date it will be implemented.

“The enhanced gratuity should be implemented from April, 2020. Otherwise all those who retired before the implementation of new PRC will not get any benefits,” a retired employee said and added that the government need not pay any gratuity for the next three years as the retirement age is increased to 61 years. The State government, on Friday, issued 10 GOs for implementation of PRC for regular, contract and outsourcing employees. The Cabinet recently gave its nod for the implementation of the PRC. The revised salaries will be applicable from June salary, payable in July.

Employees working in the GHMC limits will get 24 per cent of their basic pay as HRA, without any ceiling limit. Employees working in towns where population is more than two lakh will get 17 per cent of the basic pay as HRA. In towns, where the population is more than 50,000 and less than two lakh will get 13 per cent basic pay as HRA. In areas where the population is less than 50,000, the employees will get 11 per cent basic pay as HRA.

The maximum limit of retirement gratuity has been raised from `12 lakh to `16 lakh. Employees working in GHMC limits will get a minimum of `600 and maximum of `1,250 City Compensatory Allowance (CCA) per month depending on salaries. The arrears fro the period from April, 2020 to March, 2021 will be paid at the time of superannuation. The arrears for the period from April, 2021 to May 2021 will be paid during 2021-22 financial year. The salary in the revised pay scales, 2020 will be paid from the June, payable in July, 2021.