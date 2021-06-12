Villagers in Telangana boycott Covid positive girl, force her to live in makeshift tent

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In a horrific incident, a Covid positive girl was barred from her village. The girl from Veernapalli mandal tested positive recently, and she was advised home isolation by her doctors. Until then, there had been no cases of Covid-19 in the village. The villagers, therefore, did not let her pass, and the girl and her mother were forced to reside in a make-shift tent at their agricultural field.

Authorities who learnt about the incident rushed to the village on Friday. They moved the patient to an isolation centre in Sircilla for further treatment. Speaking to Express, Sakhi in-charge B Roja said that the girl had visited the Sakhi centre over a different issue a few days ago, and had tested positive in a routine Covid test.

As she only had mild symptoms, the doctors suggested that she go into quarantine. On the direction of the Child Welfare Committee, she was moved back to her village, but she was asked to go live somewhere else, Roja said. Meanwhile, the police counseled the villagers against the social boycott of Covid patients.