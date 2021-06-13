Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to visit Yadadri temple on June 14

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana will visit the Yadadri temple, on Monday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will accompany the CJI to the temple town.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on the CJI at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, on Saturday, and invited Ramana to visit to Yadadri temple. The Yadadri temple is currently under renovation and it would be opened for darshan shortly. The Chief Minister will explain the renovation and developmental works planned in the Yadadri temple town to the CJI.

In the meantime, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy visited the temple on Saturday and supervised the arrangements for the CJI’s visit. Justice Ramana arrived in Hyderabad on Friday for a three-day visit. Several lawyers and others met the CJI and thanked him for increasing the number of Judges in the High Court of Telangana from 24 to 42. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and former Minister K Srihari also called on the CJI.