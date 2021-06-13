STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FGG requests Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to make Nayeem’s diaries public

As the information contained names of senior police officials and politicians, the SIT did not want to reveal it and simply deposited it in court.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Forum for Good Governance (FGG), on Saturday, requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to give an order to make public the contents of diaries recovered from slain gangster Nayeem so that the people will know what exactly happened in Nayeem’s case.

FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy, in the letter to the Governor, stated that the Telangana police informed in an RTI reply that 130 diaries and 602 mobile phones were recovered from Nayeem’s house after his death in 2016. “We presume that the SIT constituted by the government has gone through the contents of the diaries and call data of the phones.

As the information contained names of senior police officials and politicians, the SIT did not want to reveal it and simply deposited it in court. So far, the SIT has booked around 250 cases, but they did not use the contents in the diaries as evidence, fearing that once the diaries are opened, names of many senior officers and politicians may come out. The SIT is diverting the issue and registering cases just for statistical purposes,” said Reddy. 

The FGG stated that since the inquiry has been completed and the material in the diaries (deliberately) not used in the inquiry, its contents should be made public so that people will know what exactly happened during the last two decades of Nayeem’s life.

