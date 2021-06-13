KT Rama Rao tweaking SRDP layout for pals: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state vice-president NVSS Prabhakar said that the TRS government’s failure in punishing seed scamsters in the past seven years has led to huge deployment of spurious seeds in the State.

He alleged that TRS leaders were pressurising police not to take stern action against sellers of fake seeds.

Slamming MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, Prabhakar said that the land acquisition for 13 link roads under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) was taking place in contrast to the master plan, changing the alignment. He alleged that it was being done only to benefit Rama Rao’s “friends” and TRS leaders who have purchased lands.

Further, he said that the TRS government’s Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) policy is a major scam. “Under the guise of the TDR scheme, illegal encroachments in lakes and water bodies have been regularised. All the 807 certificates issued under TDR are bogus,” he alleged and demanded an inquiry.