Over 2.8 lakh farmers in Telangana to avail benefits of Rythu Bandhu scheme

A total of 63.25 lakh farmers across the state, covering an extent of 150.18 lakh acres would be getting Rythu Bandhu assistance amounting to Rs 7,508.78 crore this Vaanakalam season.

Published: 13th June 2021 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 07:45 AM

farmers, farming, agriculture

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 2,81,865 more farmers would get financial assistance under the state government’s Rythu Bandhu scheme as 66,311 more acres of land has been brought under its coverage this season.

In a statement here on Sunday, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that as per the final list of beneficiaries submitted to the Agriculture Department by the CCLA, a total of 63.25 lakh farmers across the state, who cultivate a total of 150.18 lakh acres of land, would get Rythu Bandhu assistance amounting to Rs 7, 508.78 crore this Vanakalam.

He said that Nalgonda had the most number of farmers eligible for the benefit (4,72,983), while Medchal-Malkajgiri had the least (39,762).

Reiterating that first-time registered farmers would have to submit copies of their pattadar passbook, Aadhaar card and bank account details to their local AEOs and AOs, he said that the government has earmarked Rs 14,800 crore this year.

He said that the Rythu Bandhu amounts would be deposited into the farmers’ accounts between June 15 and 25.

Comments

