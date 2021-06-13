Police arrest criminal from Mahbubnagar during checks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yerukali Srinu, a habitual offender involved in 15 property offences in different parts of Mahbubnagar district was arrested by Mahbubnagar district police on Saturday and stolen property worth Rs 6.85 lakh was recovered from him.

A farm labourer, 26-year-old Srinu had in 2014 killed a woman along with his friend Mallesh at Shabad in Rangareddy district. He jumped bail and moved to Nawapet in Mahbubnagar where he started working as a daily labourer.

As he was out of surveillance, he started committing thefts again. In 2021, he committed 11 property offences, while four more offences which he confessed are yet to be traced. On Saturday, during vehicle checking as part of the lockdown enforcement, police found him moving about suspiciously on a bike and apprehended him. On inquiry, he admitted to have stolen the bike and to other property offences. He was produced in court and sent to judicial remand.